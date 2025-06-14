Some showers for Father's Day in New York City. Get the First Alert Forecast.

It felt more like April or early May on Saturday as waves of showers prevented temperatures from getting out of the 60s.

For tonight, a few light showers are still possible, otherwise, clouds and drizzle will be in place. Lows won't drop too much, only reaching the mid 50s to around 60.

CBS News New York

Father's Day forecast

Scattered showers may still be in place early, but the rest of Father's Day is looking mostly cloudy, and there may even be some breaks of sunshine late in the afternoon, especially north of the city. Highs should be a little warmer than Saturday, topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

CBS News New York

More showers possible heading into work week

Another round of showers is possible late Sunday into early Monday, however rainfall totals from now through then aren't expected to be that high, averaging a quarter inch or less.