Man moving to NYC says he lost $6,400 in apartment listing scheme. Neighbors say he's not the only one.

A man moving from California to New York City says he paid $6,400 to secure an apartment, only to find out others had also put down payments for the same unit.

Now, the New York City Police Department is using his case as a warning.

"He manipulated us"

Miguel Márchese, 24, moved to New York City from San Francisco to find work in the fashion industry.

On Facebook, he found a post about an apartment for rent on the fourth floor of 334 W. 47th St. in Hell's Kitchen.

"It was $3,200 for a two-bedroom, a spacious living room," he said.

Márchese said the man renting out the place, who he knew as Nick, was initially communicative. Márchese said he went to see the apartment in person and met with Nick face-to-face on two occasions.

"He said he was moving with his boyfriend in Chelsea, and there was boxes being packed up and everything, so his story was adding up," Márchese said.

He said Nick sent him a lease on DocuSign, and Márchese paid him $6,400 for security and first month's rent. Márchese says when he posted about his new place on Facebook, however, he got a troubling response.

"Some girl, she reached out to my post, and she let me know that, oh, this must be a misunderstanding," he said.

The woman told Márchese that she had just signed a lease and paid $6,400 for the same apartment a few days ago.

Neighbors told CBS News New York multiple alleged victims have shown up at 334 W. 47th St. after apparently signing what they believed to be legitimate leases.

"She came all the way from Houston. She had her bags and everything," neighbor Andy Haute said about one victim. "She's looking for another place right now."

"He manipulated us," Márchese said.

NYPD seeking grand larceny suspect

The NYPD has released a wanted flyer seeking Nicholas Fuelling, 43, in connection to a grand larceny case. Márchese confirms the man pictured on the flyer is the same man he paid for the apartment.

The NYPD has released a wanted flyer seeking Nicholas Fuelling, 43, in connection to a grand larceny case. NYPD

New York City Councilmember Erik Bottcher says renters with similar experiences need to come forward.

"File a police report immediately," he said. "We have to make these people accountable."

Márchese said he's learned from the unfortunate experience.

"Now if I could do it again, I would ... do a complete legal background check on the individual, which I didn't do," he said. "I would contact the building management."

In the meantime, he is starting a bartending job and is determined to make his dreams come true after this costly setback.