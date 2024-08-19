NYC e-bike and e-scooter legislation appears to be stalled. Here's what could happen next.

NEW YORK -- Reckless and unregulated -- that's how some people describe what is going on in New York City with e-bikes and scooters.

Some proposals designed to fix the problem appear to be stalled, which has many wondering if the city can hit the brakes on e-bike-related injuries and deaths.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, from 2017 to 2022, e-bike and e-scooter accidents were responsible for nearly 250,000 emergency room visits and 215 deaths.

"They don't stop at red lights. They go the wrong way," Upper East Side resident Laurie Gorfine said.

Cyclist John Campo was bruised and his ribs were broken in an e-scooter crash.

"You're putting it in the hands of people who are incompetent," Campo said.

The latest on "Priscilla's Law"

Priscilla Loke died after an e-bike struck her as she walked to work in Chinatown in September 2023.

"You could get killed, and people have been killed," City Councilman Robert Holden said.

Holden, who represents Queens, is demanding action on a bill he calls "Priscilla's Law," which would require e-bikes and e-scooters be registered and licensed.

"I have the majority of the City Council members on the bill, so tell me why I haven't had a hearing?" Holden said.

The group Transportation Alternatives is against the bill. It released a statement on Monday, saying, "E-bike licensing would be a costly, bureaucratic nightmare that doesn't address the real issues on our streets, while putting immigrants and communities of color at risk of police harassment."

Others want entirely new laws

Pushing for new laws is the NYC E-Vehicle Safety Alliance.

"We are just looking for registration and license plates so these bikes are identifiable," spokesman Andrew Fine said.

Some people say they prefer a statewide law that would put the Department of Motor Vehicles in charge of e-bike licensing.

"In Albany, we managed to get mopeds being licensed in shop," Fine said. "We also got a change in accident reporting, which makes leaving the scene of an e-bike accident similar to leaving the scene of a car accident."

Fine said he wants to get laws at both the state and city levels in gear -- and soon -- to save lives.