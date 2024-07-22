NYC officials announce series of e-bike and battery initiatives. Here's what they do.

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday his administration is launching a $2 million trade-in program that will soon allow delivery workers to swap uncertified e-bikes and batteries for UL-certified devices.

"Many of these devices do not meet the safety standards, so we're excited about this," Adams said.

Delivery workers applaud NYC's strategy

Delivery workers say the program will ease safety concerns because sometimes they have no choice but to charge their batteries indoors. William Medina told CBS New York he has to use two batteries for a typical 14-hour workday.

"I was worried for my family, my niece, my sister, because I have to charge the battery for the entire night and, I don't know, maybe it's going to explode. The swap program ... we can swap our old batteries that is not safe for a new one that is very safe," Medina said.

Adams' announcement came the same day the FDNY raided a location along 41st Street in Brooklyn, where officials say an illegal e-bike shop was operating.

The FDNY was seen loading up batteries, which the department confirmed were tampered with, and several e-bikes. Neighbors said they filed complaints to the city and are relieved to see something being done.

"Oh, I'm so happy. You'd see more than 100 electrical bikes, e-scooters," SM Rahaman said.

DOT, FDNY announce other e-battery initiatives

The Department of Transportation said Monday it is proposing a new a rule to remove barriers property owners face when it comes to installing safe outdoor e-battery charging stations. A pilot program was launched by the city two months ago in which delivery workers can charge their batteries at stations placed throughout the city, such as one CBS New York saw at Cooper Square.

"This is exactly what we've been advocating for," said Ligia Guallpa of the Workers Justice Project. "This is about creating a new culture where we incentivize delivery drivers of not charging at home but charging safely in designated charging stations."

The FDNY also announced Monday a $1 million investment in an education campaign aimed at e-bike users, following new data that shows 59% of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries have occurred while batteries were not charging.