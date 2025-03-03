New York lawmaker proposes $35 million crackdown on double parking

After New York City issued more than 336,000 tickets for double parking in 2024, a lawmaker is proposing a multi-million dollar crackdown to boost enforcement further.

New York State Assemblymember Steven Raga is leading the charge for 150 cameras citywide to target drivers who park illegally -- whether it's for minutes or hours.

While the city already has cameras that detect and issue tickets for red light violations, speeding, and parking in bus lanes, Raga wants to pass a bill authorizing a $35 million pilot program to use cameras to penalize double parkers.

"We would be working with the Department of Transportation to identify what are the target areas throughout the five boroughs that this would have the highest impact in," Raga said.

"Manual enforcement can only do so much"

Currently, it can be tough for officers to issue violations in time, Raga told CBS News New York.

"By the time the police come over, whether it's a double-parked car or parked right on the intersection blocking someone in a wheelchair or parents with strollers, they're gone," Raga said.

"Manual enforcement can only do so much. Even if we wanted to have somebody on foot on every street in the city, we can't," said Michael Sutherland, a senior policy legislative analyst.

In response to the proposal, the city Department of Transportation said, "Automated enforcement has proven to change driver behavior and make out streets safer for everyone. While we are reviewing this legislation, NYC DOT supports expanding the use of automated enforcement to uphold the city's parking regulations."

New Yorkers wonder if cameras are best option

Many New Yorkers agreed there's a greater need for enforcement, but some questioned whether cameras are the best option.

"I'm conflicted because it does suck to drive around all theses double-parked vehicles," on person said, "but the whole camera thing really is kind of annoying."

"Sometimes when they double park, I can't cross. And I have two kids on the one stroller, and I can't see left and right," said Amy Kumagai, of Astoria, Queens. "There is a lot of families here, elderly people, and people with wheelchairs. I'm sure that would be very helpful."

If the bill passes, it could take about a year to start up the pilot program.