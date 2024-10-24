New York City gets approval to quadruple the number of red light cameras

NEW YORK - New York is expanding its red light camera program.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Wednesday extending the existing red light camera program in the state. That includes extending or expanding the program in White Plains, Albany, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle and Nassau County. A completely new program will go up in the Town of Greenburgh.

It will also allow the city to quadruple the number of red light cameras in New York City from 150 to 600. That's the largest expansion of the program in the city's history. The legislation also extends the program until 2027.

Hochul says the program help keep the public safe by deterring speeding.

"The safety of all New Yorkers is my top priority and we know that red light camera programs are effective in protecting New Yorkers from dangerous drivers," Hochul said.

"Red light cameras save lives. Red light running is a major contributing factor to traffic fatalities and the data speaks for itself: where we've installed these cameras, red light running and related crashes have dropped 73 percent. In the coming months, we will be analyzing crash data to determine the most effective and equitable way to expand the use of this critical safety tool," New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said.

Speed cameras scrutinized

Word of the expansion of red light program comes on the heels of critics questioning the effectiveness of the city's speed camera system. There are more than 2,000 speed cameras in the city near 750 school zones. Critics decry them as an ineffective money grab.

The city says that since speed cameras started operating 24/7 in New York City, violations dropped 30%.