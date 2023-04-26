Watch CBS News
NYC DOT holds hearing on future of Open Streets program

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - New York City's Department of Transportation is holding a public hearing to consider amendments to traffic rules currently in place. 

Proposed changes would also allow the DOT to develop criteria for future Open Streets locations, and set new guidelines for how the now-permanent program will be managed. 

