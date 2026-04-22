Video of NYC Councilmember Chi Osse's arrest in Brooklyn raises eyebrows

New York City Councilmember Chi Osse was arrested in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, the NYPD confirmed.

Osse's office said he was arrested "while defending his constituent, Carmella Charrington, from eviction after six decades in her home."

Osse's team posted video of the incident on social media.

Council Member Chi Ossé was just arrested while defending his constituent, Carmella Charrington, from eviction. This is the result of deed theft and the ongoing displacement of Black homeowners in Bed-Stuy. Our office is closely monitoring this situation and will provide updates… pic.twitter.com/MsLF97Tkju — Chi Ossé (@OsseChi) April 22, 2026

The video shows Osse in a confrontation with two NYPD officers. Osse is brought to the ground by the officers. Another person, apparently also being placed under arrest on the ground next to Osse, can be seen hitting Osse's head with his leg as he rolls over. An officer then holds that other person's leg down while Osse is handcuffed, picked up, and walked off.

The surrounding crowd can be heard chanting "Who do you serve" and shouting "What are you doing" as Osse is taken into custody.

The NYPD said it responded to a call at around 7:30 a.m. regarding a demonstration at Jefferson and Nostrand Avenue. Osse was given a desk appearance ticket and will be charged with obstruction of governmental administration and two counts of disorderly conduct, the NYPD said.

Mayor Mamdani, City Council speaker Menin react

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani spoke out about the arrest Wednesday morning.

Mamdani called the manner of his arrest, with him being brought face down to the ground, "incredibly concerning to hear. And that's exactly something that we're going to follow up on, not just on the nature of this arrest, but also what was the underlying issue that was being protested."

City Council Speaker Julie Menin said she's seen videos of the incident and called them "concerning," saying they show Osse "being aggressively pushed to the ground and arrested during a protest."

Menin said she's been in touch with the NYPD to make sure Osse is safe and released quickly.

Fellow Councilmember Lincoln Restler called the incident "outrageous conduct by the [NYPD]. No one fighting to prevent deed theft - let alone a council member - should be treated like this."

Protest of an eviction related to deed theft, Osse's office says

Osse's office said he was arrested while trying to prevent an eviction due to deed theft.

Mamdani said deed theft is "especially prevalent" in Osse's district.

"I think first is to say that the councilmember is rightly passionate about tackling the scourge of deed theft, and he has been someone who has been leading," Mamdani said.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.