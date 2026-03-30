NYC Council member, Gov. Hochul aide face federal bribery investigation

A federal corruption investigation has been launched against a New York City Council member and her sister, who is an aide to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The probe is focused on Councilmember Farah Louis and Debbie Louis, who serves as the governor's assistant secretary of New York City governmental affairs.

According to The Associated Press, prosecutors are investigating whether the sisters accepted bribes or kickbacks in connection with the appropriation of city funds to a migrant shelter provider.

Sources told CBS News New York political reporter Marcia Kramer, Debbie Louis was placed on leave last week after the governor learned of the corruption investigation.

In response to the investigation into Farah Louis, a City Council spokesperson said, "The council takes any potential misconduct extremely seriously. New Yorkers deserve confidence in their government. It is essential that the federal investigation proceed fairly and expeditiously to bring this matter to a resolution."

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.