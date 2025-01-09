NYC congestion pricing is causing parking problems at Long Island train stations, commuters say

LONG ISLAND -- As the first week of congestion pricing continues, many in the suburbs are monitoring the roads and rails.

Long Island Rail Road riders say they are noticing some troubling train station parking problems as a result of altered commuting patterns.

"We've been looking for parking close to 30 minutes now"

Elizabeth Dee is among many Long Island commuters, who, for the first time, are ditching cars. They say they are forgetting the $9 congestion pricing fee to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street and going green.

"I'm actually a commuter that has switched from driving to the train," Dee said.

"We are jammed in, but you know what? It beats driving," another commuter said.

Others, however, said finding parking at LIRR train stations has been worse this week than last, adding they find themselves circling forever in search of a spot. And those making the complaints come from Mineola in Nassau County all the way to Ronkonkoma in Suffolk County. They added they are concerned the situation will get worse if there is an even greater uptick of commuters opting for the rails.

"We missed our train about 20 minutes ago. We've been looking for parking close to 30 minutes now," said Hempstead commuter Ryan Ketterer.

"We pay enough to live here. The government just needs to do a better job," Long Beach commuter Kristin Hoeffner said.

"I'm sure it's going to start getting crazy," another commuter said.

"It's putting people back on trains so the roads are less crowded," another added.

LIRR says it can adjust train capacity

LIRR President Rob Free said the transit agency monitors daily ridership trends and has the ability to add capacity and make adjustments. CBS News New York noticed the 8:06 a.m. train from Mineola to Grand Central Terminal added cars.

"It's too early to tell if congestion pricing has any impact," Free said. "It could be people returning from work for the holidays. It could be return-to-work mandates, or it could be normal ridership gains."

The LIRR has said expanding parking lots or building new ones is up to local communities, prompting many riders to say that's unfair as they bemoan the price of monthly tickets.

"I would hope there would be increased service to offset the congestion pricing," Garden City commuter Alan Glick said.

Some 15% of the revenue generated from congestion pricing is supposed to go for LIRR infrastructure, and upgrades to stations, tracks and trains.

What to know about congestion pricing tolls

A detailed congestion pricing map shows where the zone is in effect, and how pricing will work, depending on which crossing you take, and what time.

Most drivers passing under the new tolling gantries will be charged a once-per-day toll to enter Manhattan's Congestion Relief Zone south of 60th Street. The system is set up to charge most drivers $9 during peak hours between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. The toll costs $2.25 overnight.

Drivers taking the Holland or Lincoln tunnels will get a $3 rebate during peak hours only. Taxi riders will pay a new 75-cent surcharge per ride if they enter the zone, but it's double per ride -- $1.50 -- if you take Uber or Lyft. Lyft has said it will credit users $1.50 toward a future ride if they get hit with the fee while taking a ride this January.

Trucks are paying the most, with the largest having to dish out $21.60 at peak.

Drivers should also check the status of their E-ZPass accounts to make sure they're in good standing and up to date. If drivers opt to pay by mail, they will be charged $13.50, instead of $9.