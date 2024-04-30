Congestion pricing discounts approved for some LIRR, Metro-North riders; Here's how to get them

NEW YORK -- With congestion pricing set to begin at the end of June, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board has voted in favor of moving forward with giving some riders who use the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North discounts.

Riders who buy monthly passes on the LIRR and Metro-North are now eligible to receive a 10% discount.

The measure was officially approved Tuesday morning during April's MTA board meeting. The $4 million one-year pilot program is expected to take effect July 1, just a day after congestion pricing begins in Manhattan.

But in order to receive the discount, commuters must take the train from one fare zone to another within city limits.

The discounts are being funded through New York state's Outer Borough Transportation Account, according to the MTA, which is a small transit fund created in 2019 when congestion pricing was signed into law.

So to give you an idea of what your commute would cost under the new program, CBS New York has some examples.

LIRR riders who purchase a monthly pass from Jamaica Station to Penn Station currently pay $220, but with the 10% discount they're looking at $198.

On Metro-North, riders taking the train from Fordham Road to Grand Central Terminal now pay close to $200, but with the fare reduction they would be dishing out $180.

CBS New York spoke with riders on Monday who said they appreciate the fare reduction but 10% doesn't go far enough.

How does NYC congestion pricing work?

The MTA announced last week it plans to start congestion pricing on June 30, charging most drivers $15 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street.

The newly dubbed "Congestion Relief Zone" includes the Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan Bridge, Queensboro Bridge and Williamsburg Bridge, as well as the Holland Tunnel, Hugh Carey Tunnel, Lincoln Tunnel and Queens-Midtown Tunnel.

More than 100 cameras have been installed to scan drivers' E-ZPass and license plates as they enter the zone.

The MTA says the new tolls will cost about 50% more for drivers who do not have E-ZPass, and there will be a $5 credit for drivers who do use E-ZPass when they take the tunnels during peak hours.

Peak hours are scheduled from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekends.

See our map of the congestion zone, plus a full breakdown of the fees.

More calls for NYC congestion pricing exemptions

While some exemptions will be available, several officials and organizations have filed lawsuits against to stop the plan.

New York Taxi Workers Alliance Executive Director Bhairavi Desai says the new toll "cannot come at a worse time for yellow cab drivers."

"The summer is already really slow. Some months in August in Manhattan feel like a ghost town. With this third tax on taxi fares, we know ridership is going to come down, so it feels like it's going to be a pretty devastating summer," she told CBS New York. "Drivers are already working six to seven days a week, 10 to 12 hours a day. They cannot work more to make up for these losses."

Desai said this will be the third tax drivers face, in addition to a $2.50 tax from 2019 and 50 cents dating back to 2009. She noted the mayor's office came out in support of an exemption for taxis, or at least a bill that would mitigate the existing taxes.

"We plan to work with the city and the state to really prevent what we think could be a massive crisis here," she said, adding the MTA has acknowledged ridership is expected to go down.