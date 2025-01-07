NYC congestion pricing meets a typical volume of vehicles on its second workday

NYC congestion pricing goes head to head with a more typical Manhattan traffic day

NYC congestion pricing goes head to head with a more typical Manhattan traffic day

NYC congestion pricing goes head to head with a more typical Manhattan traffic day

NEW YORK -- The second weekday commute in the era of New York City congestion pricing got off to a frigid start on Tuesday.

Like on Monday, the MTA reported no major issues, but brutally cold temperatures and blustery conditions made for an uncomfortable trek into Manhattan for many.

The morning rush, at least on the Upper West Side, seemed to be much busier on Tuesday, with cars lining the streets on West End Avenue as far as the eye could see.

The controversial tolling plan is the new normal and an eye-opening reality for many to navigate.

"It will make life better for everybody. It will make the air cleaner," commuter Vincent Calabrese said.

"It's a scheme. It's a money grab," another driver said.

What you need to know about congestion pricing tolls

A detailed congestion pricing map shows where the zone is in effect, and how pricing will work, depending on which crossing you take, and what time.

Most drivers passing under the new tolling gantries will be charged a once-per-day toll to enter Manhattan's Congestion Relief Zone south of 60th Street. The system is set up to charge most drivers $9 during peak hours between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. The toll costs $2.25 overnight.

Drivers taking the Holland or Lincoln tunnels will get a $3 rebate during peak hours only. Taxi riders will pay a new 75-cent surcharge per ride if they enter the zone, but it's double per ride -- $1.50 -- if you take Uber or Lyft. Lyft has said it will credit users $1.50 toward a future ride if they get hit with the fee while taking a ride this January.

Trucks are paying the most, with the largest having to dish out $21.60 at peak.

Drivers should also check the status of their E-ZPass accounts to make sure they're in good standing and up to date. If drivers opt to pay by mail, they will be charged $13.50, instead of $9.

Read more: Congestion pricing will fund subway station accessibility projects across NYC, MTA says

How the MTA monitors aspects of congestion pricing

For now, the lack of any real problems with the rollout has represented a win for the MTA. CBS News New York transportation reporter Elijah Westbrook spoke one-on-one with Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber about various topics on congestion pricing, including how the transit agency is monitoring the new system.

"We have 800-plus cameras at 110 different detection points and we're making sure that all of it is functioning and we're making sure that all of the data is being properly integrated," Lieber said.

If you are looking for ways to circumvent the tolls, city and NYPD officials announced Tuesday a crackdown on drivers who try to obscure their license plates, or use "ghost plates,"

Read more: As congestion pricing takes effect in NYC, New Jersey political leaders consider next steps

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday said it's still a bit too soon to draw any conclusions about the tolling plan.

"Let's give it a few days to sink in and get a trend, but we're going to be analyzing the data, see where the impacts are," Hochul said.

Transit officials say it could take several weeks or even months to learn the true impact of congestion pricing.