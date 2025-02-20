Should NYC's congestion pricing stay or go? Commuters, businesses from across Tri-State Area weigh in

Business owner says NYC congestion pricing has both helped and hurt him

The legal fight over whether the Trump administration can stop New York City's congestion pricing plan could take months, if not years. So far, reaction from residents across the Tri-State Area about whether to keep or kill it seems to run the gamut.

Commuters divided on cost vs. benefits of congestion pricing

Some drivers say they have begrudgingly come to embrace the program, admitting it does lead to shorter commute times. Earlier this month, a new poll of 1,200 voters found 6 out of 10 New Yorkers want congestion pricing to stay.

Leo Henriquez, who lives in the Bronx and commutes to New Jersey, supports congestion pricing. He says it means a better quality of life for him.

"I have been living for more than 20 years in New York, and traffic is one of the major things in New York, especially holidays and when you want to go to certain places, traffic is a major thing," he said.

For New Yorkers who work in the congestion zone every day, their support or opposition depends on how they get around.

One restaurant server who takes the subway to work is in favor of the plan.

"If they're using the money to invest and to improve the service, I think it's a good idea," he said.

On the other hand, while some drivers have enjoyed the gridlock relief, many say the $9 price tag is too much to bear.

"If you're living where I live, you're driving in, you're paying city tax on your check, now you're paying congestion tax, you're paying federal tax and you're paying state tax. How can a family, even if you're making $90,000 a year, you can't afford a house," Rockland County resident Thomas Gee said.

He says all these expenses are making life difficult.

"It's overkill, and that's why a lot of people are moving down south," he said.

Fort Lee, New Jersey resident Alejandro Diaz says New Jersey residents like him contribute to New York's economy and shouldn't have to pay more.

"It's expensive, and I don't know, the money, what people think of the money because I don't see change at city," he said.

Business owner experiences both positive, negative impacts of congestion pricing

Stathis Antonakopoulos, who owns Carnegie Diner with locations in New Jersey and New York, says congestion pricing impacted his businesses in opposite ways.

"In [Manhattan], we noticed our dinner business on weekdays, Monday through Friday, to be going down from January 5 as [congestion pricing] started. We believe it's because a lot of the bridge and tunnel people, they stopped coming in Midtown," he said.

He says while that's decreased his Manhattan business, his Secaucus, New Jersey restaurant saw a surprise boost with commuters dining closer to home.

"That location, Monday through Friday, had a rise of 10 percent in sales for dinner time. January and February having an increase, it was really weird to us," Antonakopoulos said.

He's also experienced the benefit as a commuter.

"I do live in New Jersey and I come into the city. Coming in the morning into the city has been a blessing, has been a very fast commute," he said.

But the time he saves from decreased traffic comes at a cost; the $9 daily toll below 60th to his delivery drivers and suppliers is expensive.

"It's hurting us a lot. It's because in New York City, cost of doing business, it's really doubled," he said.

With fewer diners in Midtown, his team has focused on attracting more tourists.

One group at the diner Thursday was visiting from London, where congestion pricing has been in place for years.

"In the UK, there's a massive shift towards getting everybody kind of more green and driving electric cars, whereas I think President Trump is [saying], 'We don't want that here,'" tourist Grant Clemente said.

With the future of congestion pricing in limbo, businesses are still left wondering what comes next.