NYC & Company's Winter Outing offers deals for your NYC date night or staycation
NEW YORK - If you are planning a staycation or just a date night, you'll want to listen to Tiffany Townsend of NYC & Company.
NYC & Company's Winter Outing offers deals on restaurants, Broadway shows, must-see attractions around the five boroughs, as well as deals on hotels.
Townsend stopped by CBS2 to talk about the program.
CLICK HERE to learn more.
