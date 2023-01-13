Watch CBS News
Local News

NYC & Company's Winter Outing offers deals for your NYC date night or staycation

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - If you are planning a staycation or just a date night, you'll want to listen to Tiffany Townsend of NYC & Company. 

NYC & Company's Winter Outing offers deals on restaurants, Broadway shows, must-see attractions around the five boroughs, as well as deals on hotels. 

Townsend stopped by CBS2 to talk about the program. 

CLICK HERE to learn more. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 1:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.