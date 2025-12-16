Another brutally cold day around NYC Tuesday. Here's when we might warm up.

If you're heading out in and around New York City Tuesday morning, watch your step—black ice could make things tricky.

CBS News New York

It's frigid out there, with wind chills in the 20s and teens, so layers are your best friend. By afternoon, the sun will peek through, giving us a mix of sunny and partly cloudy skies. Don't let that fool you, though—it's still very cold, with highs barely reaching the low 30s.

Tuesday night will be another cold one, with wind chills in the 20s and even the teens in some spots.

Wednesday brings a little relief. We'll climb into the low to mid-40s, which will feel downright mild compared to today. If you've been waiting to run errands without freezing, tomorrow's your chance.

As for Thursday, it gets even better. Highs hover around 50°, though rain moves in later at night. So, enjoy the milder air during the day, but keep that umbrella handy for the evening.

