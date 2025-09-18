Thousands rally in Brooklyn to support increased charter school funding

Thousands of parents, students, and educators marched across the Brooklyn Bridge on Thursday to demand fair funding for New York City's charter schools.

The rally began in the morning at Cadman Plaza, with more than 200 charter schools represented.

Organizers of the rally say charter schools educate 1 in 6 city students, and say that those students attend college at five times the national average. The schools however do not receive the same funding or access to school buildings as district schools.

A rally to fund charter schools in Cadman Plaza on Sept. 18, 2025. CBS News New York

"Unfortunately, despite being a charter school, we're not funded at the same rate as New York City public schools," Leslie Bernard Joseph of KIPP NYC said. "If you broke it down per kid, it's effectively $12,000 less per student for charter school students."

"It's everything. It's the education. I see how much they improved the reading, the writing, how dedicated the teachers are," mother Kimberly Pena said. "The long hours, I know it's long hours, but the homework, the sports."

Some criticized the demonstration, calling it a sacrifice of students' education for political gain.