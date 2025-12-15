New York City casinos up for debate in N.Y. State Gaming Commission ahead of final vote

The New York State Gaming Commission will meet Monday to discuss the three remaining New York City casino bids with a vote on final approvals expected by the end of the month.

The casinos poised to clear the last hurdle are Steve Cohen's Metropolitan Park in Queens, Bally's Bronx, and Resorts World New York City at Aqueduct Racetrack, also in Queens.

The meeting starts a 1 p.m. at the Robert F. Smith Center for the Performing Arts at Riverbank State Park in Harlem. It is open to the public and will be livestreamed on YouTube.

The proposals were approved weeks ago by the state's Gaming Facility Location Board, clearing the way for construction once the full gaming licenses are issued.

Opponents cited pollution and other environmental concerns, and they are skeptical about the economic benefits.

Resorts World could start bringing in revenue as soon as the spring, while the other two casinos are expected to open in 2030.

Metropolitan Park

Metropolitan Park at Willets Point is backed by the New York Mets owner and hinges on the state awarding a full gaming license to Hard Rock.

The casino would be built in the Citi Field parking lot, along with new green space, a renovated subway station, a community food hall and other amenities.

"Following a fair, transparent and rigorous process, The Gaming Facility Location Board has validated the positive economic impact this project will have with billions of dollars in tax revenue, 23,000 union jobs, and over $1 billion in community benefits. We look forward to the Gaming Commission's review," Metropolitan Park spokesperson Karl Rickett said after the board vote on Dec. 1.

Mets' owner Steve Cohen wants to transform the parking lot around Citi Field into a complex known as Metropolitan Park. SHoP Architects, Field Operations

Bally's Bronx

Bally's Bronx in Throggs Neck is a proposed casino at Bally's Golf Links, a course adjacent to the Whitestone Bridge that Bally's acquired from the Trump Organization.

"Our team has worked closely with community leaders, union partners, and local stakeholders to build a project that delivers real jobs, lasting economic benefits, and a world-class entertainment destination for the Bronx. We are grateful for the Board's confidence and look forward to working with the Gaming Commission as the process moves to its next phase," Bally's Bronx said in a statement after the Dec. 1 vote.

The local Community Advisory Committee voted 5-1 to approve Bally's proposal for a casino at Ferry Point Park in the Bronx. Bally's

Resorts World NYC at Aqueduct

Resorts World New York City at Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens is a proposed $5.5 billion expansion of the property's existing casino, with slot machines, table games, hotel rooms, a new arena and community greenspace.

"On behalf of the entire Resorts World team, I want to thank the Community Advisory Committee for recognizing the impact we will have not only on Queens but all of New York City and State," said Robert DeSalvio, president of Genting Americas East, after the Dec. 1 vote. "We are incredibly grateful to the large number of residents, partners, and supporters who touted this project, without a single person speaking against it. This is a testament to our mission – solidified over the last 15 years – to be the best neighbor possible here in Queens."