All 3 NYC casino proposals moving forward after board vote

All three remaining proposals for downstate casino licenses in New York City were approved by the state Gaming Facility Location Board on Monday.

The remaining bidders are Metropolitan Park at Willets Point, Queens, Resorts World New York City at the Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens and Bally's Bronx in Throggs Neck.

"It is critical that they keep those promises"

Earlier this month, the board visited the proposed sites to get a better understanding of how each casino would impact nearby infrastructure, traffic and parking.

"From the moment that three downstate casino licenses were authorized in the 2022 State Budget, I have been clear: any approved project must provide real benefits to its community and have sustainable economic plans," Gov Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "The three projects approved today promise to unlock billions in funding for the MTA and create tens of thousands of jobs. It is critical that they keep those promises. I look forward to the Gaming Commission's review of the Board's recommendations in the weeks ahead."

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. applauded the board's approval.

"The most diverse county in the United States is quickly becoming its most economically innovative and transformative - cemented by today's recommendation to connect tens of thousands of Queens families to good-paying union jobs and millions of residents and tourists alike to world-class entertainment," he said in a statement.

"Jobs, revenue and opportunities for our neighbors"

"After years of community engagement and support, Metropolitan Park is one step closer to becoming a reality. Following a fair, transparent and rigorous process, The Gaming Facility Location Board has validated the positive economic impact this project will have with billions of dollars in tax revenue, 23,000 union jobs, and over $1 billion in community benefits. We look forward to the Gaming Commission's review," Metropolitan Park spokesperson Karl Rickett said.

"Resorts World New York City's journey to this historic moment represents more than 15 years of work to generate jobs, revenue, and opportunities for our neighbors," said Robert DeSalvio, president of Genting Americas East. "Resorts World New York City's $7.5 billion proposal is the only bid that can expand operations in just 90 days, generating billions in new revenue for mass transit and public education over the next four years. We are thankful the Gaming Facility Location Board recognized the tremendous economic impact we will have for New York State."

"Bally's is honored to be selected by the Gaming Facility Location Board to advance in the licensing process. Our team has worked closely with community leaders, union partners, and local stakeholders to build a project that delivers real jobs, lasting economic benefits, and a world-class entertainment destination for the Bronx. We are grateful for the Board's confidence and look forward to working with the Gaming Commission as the process moves to its next phase," Bally's Bronx said in a statement.

Now, the board will provide its recommendations to the state Gaming Commission, which is expected to have the final say on Dec. 31.