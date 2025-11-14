Brooklyn super's death was not criminal, according to autopsy, police say

No charges will be filed in the death of a Brooklyn building superintendent who was found with a head injury after police sources said he confronted a trespasser possibly stealing tenants' packages.

The autopsy on Burim Havolli revealed he died from a pre-existing medical condition and the Brooklyn District Attorney determined no criminality was involved, the NYPD said on Friday.

A person of interest was being questioned in connection with Havolli's death, but that person was released from custody and will not be charged, police said.

A 911 caller reported an assault Wednesday morning at 1199 Ocean Ave., in Flatbush, where Havolli worked. He had significant head trauma when officers found him and rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he died.

Investigators reviewed a brief cellphone video showing a person arguing with Havolli and acting erratically moments before the alleged assault, but they did not rule his death a homicide.

Sources later said the 41-year-old super had a severe blockage of an artery.

Tenants spoke highly of Havolli and told CBS News New York that package theft is a problem in their building.

His brother was heartbroken speaking about his death and how the two survived the Kosovo war in 1999 before escaping to the United States.

"He loved this country. This country helped us a lot," Blerim Havolli said.

"There's no words that can explain. This is sad. He left behind three [children] and he was only 41 years old," Petrit Havolli, a cousin, said.

The family said they plan to take Havolli's remains back to Kosovo to be buried.