NYC building super dies after being found with head injuries, NYPD says

A person of interest is being questioned in connection with the death of a New York City building superintendent, NYPD sources said Thursday.

The super was found badly injured in Flatbush, Brooklyn, after a 911 caller reported an assault on Wednesday morning.

Police said the man had significant head trauma when they arrived at 1199 Ocean Avenue just after 8 a.m.

The man was rushed to Kings County Hospital, but did not survive. His name was being withheld until family could be notified, the NYPD said.

Since then, detectives have been seen entering and exiting the building, collecting evidence and canvassing apartments to see if any residents had information about what happened.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of the super's death.

So far, police said no arrests have been made and there was no description of a suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.