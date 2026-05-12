NYC Mayor Mamdani expected to scrap plans to raise property taxes in budget

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expected to close a multi-billion-dollar gap as he announces his executive budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

It's a financial puzzle with several pieces still missing, but the mayor will show residents what he plans to do on Tuesday afternoon.

In a significant reversal from earlier proposals, Mamdani is expected to drop his plans to raise property taxes. The move will require finding savings or new revenue elsewhere.

While the state budget is still being negotiated, it already has $28 billion carved out in total aid for the city.

"With this governor, what we've seen, however, is a commitment to the city, and in a moment where we inherited an incredible fiscal deficit, we've seen her partnership in helping us bridge that," Mamdani said.

The pied-à-terre tax

Another topic will likely be the controversial tax for the city.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul approved the pied-à-terre tax, which will target second homes in New York City valued over $5 million with an annual surcharge. It is projected to bring in more than $500 million annually.

The levy has drawn sharp backlash from billionaires like Citadel CEO Ken Griffin.

"With 1% of New York taxpayers paying 45% of all the taxes, the city is in a precarious position if they make those who create value feel like they're best off moving their businesses and their lives to other jurisdictions," Griffin said in an interview on CNBC.

Details like the tax rate, who exactly will pay, and whether it will be based on assessed value or actual market value have not been worked out.

Education funding in question

The mayor wants to save millions by delaying the implementation of class size mandates, but that plan has not been agreed to.

The total education aid package from the state is still uncertain.