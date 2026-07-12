NYC area's 2nd heat wave of the summer may arrive this week. Get the First Alert Forecast.

People in the New York City area should brace for more extreme weather this week.

Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90s, and the region may see its second heat wave of the summer.

Stellar Monday

A near carbon copy of Sunday's stellar weather is expected on Monday, with a continuation of sunshine, relatively low humidity and highs in the mid 80s.

CBS News New York

The only difference is that there may be a stray shower or two well to the north of the city.

Heat, humidity return

High heat and humidity then return for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to extreme heat and humidity.

CBS News New York

Although the upcoming hot stretch is not expected to be as intense or lengthy as the one we had to kick off July, highs in the mid to upper 90s will be widespread. Some locations may reach the century mark once again.

Heat indices in the 100-110-degree range will make it feel very oppressive and could lead to heat-related illnesses.

CBS News New York

Peak heating is forecasted to occur on Wednesday, but it will still be hot to close out the week. Our second heat wave of the summer is possible as well.

Even without another official heat wave, the city will still add a few more days that are 90 degrees or higher. The current count is at nine so far this summer. An average summer in the city has 15 days above 90 degrees. The record in Central Park is 39.

Rain returns to end week

Precipitation wise, not much is expected through the upcoming week.

CBS News New York

When the change of rain comes back by Friday and Saturday, it will be in the form of thunderstorms that may be strong to severe.