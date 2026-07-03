Extreme heat continues in N.Y., N.J. with feels-like temperatures in the 100s

The expected heat wave is continuing with the third day of extremely hot weather engulfing the Tri-State Area.

Friday will be another day of sweltering temperatures. Thursday tied the record high in New York City of 100 degrees set on that date in 1966.

Residents should expect hot, hazy and humid conditions with highs near 100 degrees again. Meanwhile, it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees.

It takes three days above 90 degrees for a heat wave to be made official. The forecast calls for that kind of heat all the way through Saturday. More record temperatures are possible.

First Alert Weather Days are in effect through July 4.

Extreme heat warnings

The entire Tri-State Area is under an extreme heat warning through Saturday.

CBS News New York

There is also an Air Quality Alert Friday for parts of the area for ground level ozone.

Click here for the latest weather warnings, watches and advisories.

Power outages leave residents sweating

The dangerous heat is putting a strain on the power grid. Thousands of New Yorkers were still without electricity Friday morning after an outage Thursday night.

Con Ed said crews already restored power to more than 60,000 customers since the heat wave began.

The utility company said the combination of triple-digit temperatures, high humidity and the demand for air conditioning has put extra stress on the grid.

Crews urge customers to report outages and conserve energy during peak hours, specifically in northern Brooklyn.

Click here to check Con Ed's current outage map.