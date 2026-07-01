Expected heat wave getting started in NYC and N.J. Here's the weather forecast

An expected heat wave is settling in on NYC Wednesday.

The heat wave won't just be confined to New York. New Jersey will feel it too.

The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for ground level ozone Wednesday. The entire region is under an Extreme Heat Warning through Friday. Temperatures could feel like 110° or more.

First Alert Weather Days

CBS News New York

Record high temperatures for N.Y. and N.J. weather are possible over the next few days. For that reason, Wednesday, Thursday Friday and Saturday are all First Alert Weather Days.

CBS News New York

Pretty much the entire eastern half of the country is caught under a heat dome, which is responsible for the persistent high temperatures.

CBS News New York

The Extreme Heat Warning through Friday extends up and down the East Coast.

CBS News New York

Wednesday started off rather warm, with temperatures in the 80s. Things will get worse in the afternoon, as temperatures climb into the low and mid-90s.

CBS News New York

With the hazy, hot and humid conditions, it will feel like 100-105°. Isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially north and west of NYC, are likely.

The warm and muggy conditions won't relent much overnight. Lows will be in the 70s to around 80°.

CBS News New York

On Thursday, the heat really comes on. It will again be hazy, hot and humid, with highs around 100°, but it will feel like 105-110°.

The same pattern continues through Friday, again bringing us a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will start ease off Saturday for the Fourth of July, but it will still be plenty hot. We won't get a real break until next week.