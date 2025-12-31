Where to see New Year's Eve 2026 fireworks shows in NYC

Times Square won't be the only place to see fireworks in New York City on New Year's Eve.

Assuming the weather is favorable, which wasn't the case last year, the night sky will be lit up in other parts of the five boroughs, including Central Park and Prospect Park in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

Central Park fireworks

The New York Road Runners will hold its annual Midnight Run, a winding four-mile jaunt through Central Park that is expected to draw more than 4,000 participants. The fireworks show will be launched from an area between the Bow Bridge and Cherry Hill, between 71st and 74th streets as the race begins, and can be viewed from anywhere in the park.

"The atmosphere is full of excitement as thousands come together to celebrate the new year on a healthy, joyful note," the group's website says.

Prospect Park, Brooklyn fireworks

A beloved Brooklyn tradition that is now in its 45th year, fireworks will be launched from Grand Army Plaza beginning at midnight. The show will be preceded by live music starting at 10 p.m.

"There's no place better to ring in the new year than at Prospect Park," said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. "Every year, neighbors from all over the city head to Grand Army Plaza to enjoy this time-honored Brooklyn tradition, and I couldn't be more grateful to Prospect Park Alliance, Brooklyn Org, and Brooklyn Public Library for making the celebration possible. Bring your friends and family to welcome in 2026 and enjoy a spectacularly bright and colorful show!"

As is the case at the Central Park event, those planning to attend the Prospect Park show are urged to arrive early.

Statue of Liberty fireworks

Though not an official city event, fireworks are typically launched from barges near Liberty Island and can be seen from the Brooklyn Bridge or the Brooklyn Park and Promenade.

Several cruise lines also offer special New Year's Eve tours with drinks and music, including New York Harbor Tours, Liberty Cruise, Circle Line and Classic Harbor Line.