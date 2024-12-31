New Year's Eve 2025 fireworks shows in NYC and how to watch tonight

NEW YORK -- Away from the crowds of the New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square, New York City typically rings in the new year with fireworks displays from Central Park to Coney Island. But for 2025, some had to cancel or change their plans due to ongoing drought conditions.

With the city under a drought watch, Mayor Eric Adams previously announced the fireworks would be banned in parks. But conditions have since improved, and the ban has been lifted.

"While we've received enough rain in the five boroughs to lift our fireworks and open flame ban, but I want to be clear, we're nowhere near out of the woods yet," Adams said in a statement on Dec. 9 before downgrading the drought warning to a drought watch on Dec. 16. "New Yorkers who get permits for these activities should enjoy them, but we need you to use the utmost levels of caution to prevent fires and keep our parks safe. And the rain we've received isn't nearly the additional foot of rain we'd need to replenish our upstate reservoirs, so we need all New Yorkers to continue conserving water whenever you can."

Nonetheless, the parks are pivoting their plans this year. Meanwhile, rain is expected to pick up right in time for the midnight countdown.

New Year's Eve fireworks canceled in Central Park

The New York Road Runners will kick off 2025 with their annual Midnight Run in Central Park. While the four-mile run is usually lit up by fireworks overhead, the show has been canceled this year.

NYRR initially said they would celebrate with a small drone show for the runners instead. But the organization later scrapped the show altogether following a drone accident that injured a child in Florida.

A representative said they are still "working to ensure runners have a memorable time" on New Year's Eve.

Grand Army Plaza light show over Prospect Park

Organizers say the Grand Army Plaza fireworks show is also breaking with tradition for the first time in its 44-year history. Instead of fireworks, a "festive light show" will light up the skies over Prospect Park, along with live entertainment starting at 10 p.m.

"Prospect Park is the best place to be on New Year's Eve," Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said in a statement. "It is a pleasure to team up with Prospect Park Alliance and NYU Brooklyn to ring in the new year with a time-honored Brooklyn tradition. Bring your friends and family to enjoy the colorful and exciting show that we have in store thanks to our partners' hard work. As we welcome in 2025, I wish all Brooklynites health, happiness, and tons of fun!"

"Every year, Brooklynites look forward to ringing in the New Year with their neighbors in Prospect Park, and this year is no exception! We're grateful to the Prospect Park Alliance for reimagining this tradition with a unique and inventive light show, and to Borough President Antonio Reynoso for his sponsorship and support," NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue added. "Come on down and celebrate the beginning of 2025 with a tribute to Brooklyn's vibrancy and creativity, right in Brooklyn's backyard!"

Earlier this year, a brush fire broke out in Prospect Park, damaging approximately two acres. The Parks Department says restoration could take years.

Fireworks will still light up Statue of Liberty

Good news for diehard fireworks lovers, the show will go on from a barge in New York Harbor, with the Statue of Liberty setting up an iconic backdrop.

Liberty Cruise lines has New Year's Eve tickets advertising the chance to "clink your glass of champagne and ring into 2025 right under the New York New Year's Eve fireworks!" Online ticket prices range from $249 to $399.

Circle Line cruises also has tickets for a New Year's Eve party with "once-in-a-lifetime" views of the fireworks. A standard adult ticket costs $279.00.

No fireworks planned for Coney Island

Luna Park is currently hosting its second annual "Frost Fest," with a Candy Cane Chute and Santa's Wonderland, from Nov. 23 through Jan. 1.

While this year's festivities don't list any New Year's Eve fireworks, Coney Island will still hold its annual Polar Plunge at 1 p.m. on New Year's Day.

CBS News New York will have live coverage of the ball drop countdown starting at 10:30 p.m.