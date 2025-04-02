New York prisons to release some inmates early due to staffing shortage

Some inmates to be released early due to New York prison guard shortage

Some inmates to be released early due to New York prison guard shortage

Some inmates to be released early due to New York prison guard shortage

New York state prisons will release some inmates early due to a shortage of corrections officers.

The move comes weeks after the state fired more than 2,000 guards who carried out an unauthorized strike over poor working conditions.

In a memo Monday, New York State Department of Corrections Commissioner Daniel Martuscello directed prison leaders to start identifying inmates who were convicted of minor crimes and already set for release within 15 to 110 days to be considered for an early discharge.

Inmates convicted of sex crimes, violent felonies or serious felonies, such as murder, terrorism or arson, would not be eligible for early release, the corrections department said.

Martuscello wrote the early releases would occur 'in view of the current staffing crisis, and in order to have the appropriate balance between the safety and well-being of those working and residing" in state prisons.

The move follows a widespread corrections officer strike that lasted for 22 days and crippled the operations of state's prison system. The state eventually fired more than 2,000 guards who refused to return to work after reaching a deal with the guards' union to end the work stoppage.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order that prevents state agencies from hiring guards who were fired for striking.

A spokesperson for the governor said she supports Martuscello's "efforts to safely address staffing shortages and personnel concerns" in a statement Tuesday.

Republican Congressman Mike Lawler responded with a statement, reading in part, "Governor Hochul's decision to release inmates early is a dangerous misstep that puts New Yorkers at risk."