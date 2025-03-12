2,000 fired prison guards won't be hired by New York again, Hochul says

More than 2,000 New York prison guards who were fired for participating in an illegal wildcat strike won't be able to get another job with the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"There are consequences when people break the law, and that means you're not working in our state workforce, ever," Hochul said Tuesday.

The strike lasted 22 days. It ended after the state and guards union struck a new deal that included the suspension of the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act, or HALT Act, for 90 days. The deal also included a reduction of 24-hour mandatory overtime, among other provisions.

More than 10,000 officers had returned to work, which is down from the approximately 13,500 who initially went on strike. Several thousand National Guard members are being used to shore up the staffing shortfall.

The strike, which was illegal under New York's Taylor Law prohibiting strikes by public employees, began on Feb. 17. Gov. Kathy Hochul warned of stiff repercussions for striking workers, including loss of health care, employment and possibly even prosecution.

A prison watchdog group said seven prisoners died during the strike, including Messiah Nantwi, whose death is being investigated by a special prosecutor.