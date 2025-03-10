New York's prison guard strike poised to end Monday

New York state prison guards were expected to return to work Monday after reaching an agreement over the weekend with the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

The new agreement was to take effect if at least 85% of staff returned to work at 6:45 a.m. Monday.

Among the conditions of the deal is the suspension of the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act, or HALT Act, for 90 days and the establishment of a committee to find changes to it. Other conditions included changes to overtime were included in the deal.

The Legal Aid Society took issue the deal.

"Without a clear plan to swiftly restore essential services, resume legal and family visits, provide medical care neglected during the strike, and implement strong oversight to prevent retaliation by returning correctional staff, the people we serve in DOCCS facilities across the state will continue to face life-threatening harm," the Legal Aid Society said in a statement. "Compounding these concerns, DOCCS has doubled down on a purported 'suspension' of HALT, the vague terms of which threaten a boundless and illegal circumvention of critical legal protections for incarcerated New Yorkers. All incarcerated New Yorkers, their families, friends, and communities, deserve to know what DOCCS is doing to comply with HALT, and we are going to court to ensure they have that clarity."

The strike, which is illegal under New York's Taylor Law prohibiting strikes by public employees, began on Feb. 17. Gov. Kathy Hochul warned of stiff repercussions for striking workers, including loss of health care, employment and possibly even prosecution.

DOCCS says no penalties were waived as part of the agreement.