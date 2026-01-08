Kristi Noem touts "Operation Salvo" in New York, targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, a day after deadly Minneapolis ICE shooting

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was in New York City on Thursday, a day after a U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement agent shot and killed 37-year-old mother of three Renee Good in Minneapolis.

Noem's visit to the city was planned before the incident in Minneapolis, but what happened there raised the stakes for her message.

She focused her remarks on ICE enforcement in New York City.

"A significant blow to the criminal network"

Noem was flanked by photos of accused criminals arrested by immigration agents, and touted previous ICE enforcement in New York City as a huge success. She lauded Operation Salvo, which she said targeted members of the Trinitarios gang, saying it has led to 54 arrests. That includes the men accused of attacking a Customs and Border Patrol officer in Manhattan six months ago.

"Those arrested are violent transnational gang members and affiliates associated with Trinitarios, who are responsible for weapons trafficking, for human smuggling, for narcotics distribution, and for armed robberies," Noem said. "Over 60% of them have been returned back to their home countries to face justice for their crimes there as well. These arrests and these removals represent a significant blow to the criminal network that has been terrorizing communities."

Noem blasted sanctuary city policies which she said allowed the alleged gang members to live in New York City undetected.

"Sanctuary policies, whether they're here in New York City, or California, or Illinois, or Minneapolis, if you are a criminal illegal alien, we are coming to get you. We'll arrest you. We will bring justice, and we will also bring safety, to the American people," Noem said.

NYCLU responds

The New York Civil Liberties Union didn't mince words in its response to Noem.

"To Kristi Noem and your ICE goons: Your agency is dangerous, cruel, inept, and lawless, and has no place on our streets. Nothing makes that clearer than the blood you shed in Minneapolis yesterday," executive director Donna Lieberman said. "Contrary to your spin, the facts are that New York's longstanding, bipartisan sanctuary laws have made our city safer, fueled our economy, strengthened our communities, and made it easier for people to access vital services that support public safety. It's also that fact that bail reform has advanced justice for thousands of New Yorkers without raising crime levels, which are at historic lows. It is ICE that is daily undermining public safety."

Protests follow shooting of Renee Good

On Wednesday, Noem called Good a domestic terrorist, accusing her of trying to run over ICE agents with her SUV. The dramatic footage sparked protests and rallies across New York City, with additional demonstrations taking place Thursday.

Homeland Security data shows immigration arrests have slowed after peaking after the summer, but deportations have increased.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani made it clear as recently as Wednesday he has instructed city agencies, including the NYPD, to uphold New York's sanctuary city laws, and not to assist ICE agents in making arrests.