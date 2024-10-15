Jets to acquire Davante Adams from Raiders, setting up reunion with Aaron Rodgers

NEW YORK -- The New York Jets have agreed to acquire wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, CBS News New York confirms.

The move will reunite Adams with his former Green Bay Packers teammate and Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

New York is sending a conditional third-round pick in next year's draft that could become a second-rounder, pending a physical, a source with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. NFL Network was the first to report the trade.

The deal comes amid major changes in the Jets' locker room after the firing of head coach Robert Saleh last week. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich took over as interim head coach for Monday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills in the race for first in their division.

Rodgers threw a Hail Mary just before halftime but was also intercepted on the final drive for a second straight week. It was a game marked by penalties, mistakes and missed opportunities on offense.

"It's frustrating," Rodgers said. "I'm here to win those games, but we've got to be on our details. It's little things every single time."

Following Saleh's mid-season firing, rumors started circulating that Rodgers had a hand in the shakeup, but the future Hall of Famer refuted the allegations in an interview the next day, calling them "patently false."

Here's what Davante Adams offers the Jets offense

Aaron Rodgers #12 and Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers walk off the field together after a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Wesley Hitt / Getty Images

Adams, who missed the Raiders' last three games with a hamstring injury, told the team he wanted out of Las Vegas - and the team was willing to accommodate his request.

Now he's back with Rodgers, the quarterback with whom he enjoyed eight seasons of success catching passes from in Green Bay.

The 31-year-old Adams immediately boosts a Jets offense that has been inconsistent through the first part of the season. The three-time All-Pro joins Garrett Wilson to give Rodgers two No. 1-caliber wide receivers to throw to, complementing fellow receivers Mike Williams, Allen Lazard and Xavier Gipson, tight end Tyler Conklin and running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.

Adams' departure from Las Vegas was expected after reports surfaced that he no longer wanted to be there — and the Jets immediately became a likely landing spot because of his relationship with Rodgers.

In his weekly appearance on the "Up & Adams Show" two weeks ago, Adams said he hadn't heard from Antonio Pierce since the Raiders coach coach appeared to like a social-media post about possibly trading Adams.

That was the first sure sign that a split could be coming, though an Adams trade has long been speculated given several statements he has made for more than a year. That included clear frustration he showed on the Netflix documentary series "Receiver" in which Adams' season was among those featured.

Adams remains one of the NFL's top receivers, even at nearly 32, because of his precise route running and ability to catch passes, even while double teamed. He caught 103 passes last season for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. It was his fifth 1,000-yard season in six years, broken up only by the 997 yards Adams had in 2019.

He has caught 18 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown in three games this season.

Stick with CBS News New York for the latest updates on this developing story.