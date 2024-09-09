For once, the New York Jets are blessed on the offensive side of the ball. Here's what to watch for in 2024.

NEW YORK -- For the last 15 years, dating to the wild days of Rex Ryan's bluster and bravado, the New York Jets have been known for two things: a very-good-to-sometimes-great defense and an extremely subpar offense.

The latter, however, may not be an issue anymore. While it's true the Jets have yet to really see what Aaron Rodgers can do at quarterback, they are heading into their 2024 regular season opener at the San Francisco 49ers on "Monday Night Football" as, while not yet a complete team, certainly a group that has the attention of the entire NFL.

It remains to be seen if they can end their dubious run of 13 years without a playoff appearance, but if ever there was a season where the hype surrounding them was legitimate, this is it.

The Jets have actual stars at the skill positions and an offensive line that features established veterans and depth that could compliment nicely what is expected to be another stellar defensive unit. That is, if those responsible can actually keep Rodgers, who will be 41 in December, on the field for more than a handful of plays.

Players like Rodgers, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, running back Breece Hall, and several members of the revamped line are expected to be the difference between the Jets again being a middling team or a legit championship contender.

In Rodgers they trust

You'd have to be living under a rock or on some remote island somewhere to not know Rodgers' story so far in green.

The shocking trade that brought the four-time NFL MVP to the Jets from the Green Bay Packers last offseason was a clear signal that after literally decades of failing to solidify the quarterback position -- either through the draft, free agency or by daring wheeling and dealing -- this downtrodden franchise was hell bent on not only winning, but winning big.

Of course, in the face of overwhelming hype, Rodgers' debut lasted just four plays in the 2023 regular season opener against the Buffalo Bills. A torn left Achilles pretty much ended the Jets' season before it started. They went on to a second straight 7-10 record, further fueling -- right or wrong -- the "Same Old Jets" fan mantra that has followed this franchise around ever since Joe Namath's career in New York ended in 1976.

Think about it. That's nearly 50 years of Jets fans hoping for the best but knowing somewhere in the back of their minds that something, inevitably, would go wrong. Richard Todd had his standout moments, as did Ken O'Brien, Boomer Esiason, Vinny Testaverde, Chad Pennington, Brett Favre, and, later, Mark Sanchez, but none of them were able to get the Jets to the heights that Namath did.

Rodgers has that chance, mostly because of the player that he is still believed to be and the Jets putting together a supporting cast on both sides of the ball that should prove to be better than anything any of the aforementioned quarterbacks had to work with.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers participates in a drill during a practice at the team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., on May 21, 2024. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Rodgers' 20-year career has been a masterclass of playing the most important position on the field at the highest level. Namath is the only Jets quarterback to throw for at least 4,000 yards in a season, doing so in 1967. Rodgers has 10 such seasons and, if healthy, will surpass 60,000 career yards at some point early this season.

"I have a lot of pride in my performance. So, when I take the field, I expect greatness. And because I've done it before. So, that's the kind of standard I hold myself to," Rodgers said Thursday.

He also needs 25 TD passes, which is not a big ask, to become the fifth quarterback in NFL history to throw at least 500. Just to further emphasize how poor the production has been for the Jets at the position, Ryan Fitzpatrick holds the single-season club record with 31 back in 2015. This as multiple QBs across the league reach that number routinely each year.

Perhaps his greatest attribute, Rodgers does not turn the ball over, which many previous Jets quarterbacks made into an art form. Rodgers has attempted 7,661 passes in his regular season career, but has just 105 interceptions. He has thrown more than 10 in a season only three times.

His accuracy has been exceptional, completing 65% of his passes, and his career rating of 103.6 is the best in NFL history, ahead of legends like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Rodgers is simply a guy who knows how to win. He may get himself in trouble sometimes with some of the things he says, but on the field, he commands the respect of everyone and may be one of the smartest players to ever play the game.

"Field general" is a term of endearment media types and fans use to describe quarterbacks that get things done. Rodgers is that and then some. And he didn't miss a beat during training camp, looking every bit like a guy on a bit of a mission.

"I think you always have something to prove," Rodgers said. "Just kind of changes who you're proving that to, I think, the older you get."

Now, if he can only stay healthy.

Garrett Wilson is the real deal

Entering his third season, Wilson already has 178 career receptions and two 1,000-yard seasons. At first glance, averaging 89 catches per season, while really good, isn't going to conjure memories of Jerry Rice. But if you consider what the Jets were personnel-wise, especially at quarterback, in 2022 and 2023, what Wilson has accomplished so far has to be some sort of minor miracle.

During those two seasons, the Jets trotted out, among others, in-over-his-head youngster Zach Wilson twice, a Joe Flacco far removed from his best years with the Baltimore Ravens, oft-injured Trevor Siemian and unknowns Mike White and Tim Boyle. All of them were considered nowhere near even average by NFL standards at the time, and they played behind an injury-ravaged or at times incompetent offensive line.

It was a recipe for disaster and in previous years, similar struggles at the positions meant Jets receivers with potential had very little opportunity to show it. Yet, there was Wilson both seasons making catch after catch, often in highlight-reel fashion.

Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, top, breaks free for a long gain against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 6, 2023. Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images

At 6-foot and 190 pounds, Wilson is not the biggest guy in the world and is certainly not prototypical in terms of the physical attributes that many of the best receivers in the NFL have. But he is an exceptional route runner, has little problem creating separation from defenders, and has tremendous hands and agility. Plus, he has that "it" factor. He wants to win and win a lot and that emotion often fuels his performance on the field much more positively than it does negatively.

And despite his immediate success in the NFL, Wilson has said repeatedly he still has a lot to learn.

"Yeah, 100%. Damn right. That's the reality of it. In this league, the moment you stop feeling like that you're probably not going to be in it much longer," Wilson said midway through camp.

As good as Wilson has been in his short career, the former first round pick out of Ohio State cannot do it alone, even with Rodgers back there slinging away. So general manager Joe Douglas went out and signed veteran Mike Williams in free agency. He's still working his way back from an ACL injury that cost him 14 games last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, but is expected to be ready for Week 1.

Though the Jets have some other decent wideouts, namely veteran Allen Lazard, second-year Xavier Gipson, and rookie Malachi Corley, the receiving corps still feels incomplete.

That means Wilson will continue to be the go-to guy even with a healthy Williams in the fold, but don't be surprised if Douglas makes another acquisition before the trade deadline in early November.

Breece Hall the wrecking ball

Also in his third season, Hall is poised to be among the best running backs in the NFL.

After missing more than half of his rookie season in 2022 due to a knee injury, Hall posted 1,585 all-purpose yards and nine touchdown last season. He should get to 1,000 yards rushing this season in his sleep and figures to again be a monster in the passing game. He had 76 receptions last season, and like Wilson, did it with a very unimpressive cast of characters throwing the ball.

"To me, I haven't really done anything in this league yet. The hype and all that stuff's there, but for me, it's just having the standard for myself every time I step out on the field. I want to be the best player out there. I want every team to know who No. 20 is," Hall said on Tuesday.

Jets running back Breece Hall, center, dives for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 24, 2023. Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Now with Rodgers under center and defenses looking to control the Jets' vertical passing game, there's no limit on what Hall can do. As both a runner and receiver, he's very good at making the first defender miss and has tremendous run-after-the-catch ability, including breakaway speed Jets running backs lacked prior to his arrival.

Hall should benefit from the holes created by the revamped offensive line of Tyron Smith, John Simpson, Joe Tippmann, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Morgan Moses (with 2024 first-round pick Olu Fashanu waiting in the wings). Expect Hall to be the Jets' top option near the goal line in all formations.

Hall is a quiet guy who goes about his business out there, but plays with a similar intensity to Wilson. He's tired of the losing. But unlike many Jets running backs before him, Hall is an elite talent that in combination with Rodgers, Wilson and others will be expected to help transform the normally predictable and sad Jets offense into something unpredictable and exciting.

Should we believe the hype on the Jets?

The Jets have broken millions of hearts countless times. But something does feel different this time, mostly because they should score a lot of points, something they haven't done in ages.

Just look at the following NFL team offensive rankings dating to 2015, when Fitzpatrick had a dream season throwing to 1,000-yard receivers Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker, only to lose that magic in a big way the next season.

2023: Jets averaged 15.6 points per game, 29th in the NFL

2022: Jets averaged 17.4 points, 29th

2021: Jets averaged 18.2 points, 28th

2020: Jets averaged 15.2 points, 32nd

2019: Jets averaged 17.3 points, 31st

2018: Jets averaged 20.8 points, 23rd

2017: Jets averaged 18.6 points, 24th

2016: Jets averaged 17.2 points, 30th

The bottom line is this: It should not be a chore for an offense featuring this three-headed monster, and what is expected to be an improved offensive line, to put up at minimum 21 points per game. The Jets defense allowed 20.8 and 18.6 over the previous two seasons, respectively, and is expected to be among the best, if not the best, in that regard in the NFL this season.

So, yeah, believe the hype. But as with anything in life, pray for health.