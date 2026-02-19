NewYork-Presbyterian nurses head back to bargaining table as strike reaches sixth week

Nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital are heading back to the picket line as representatives take a seat at the bargaining table in an effort to reach a new contract.

The largest and longest nurses strike in New York City history is entering its 39th day as the union and hospital continue to disagree.

The main issue is over-staffing, which is the subject of Thursday's bargaining session.

Nurses said they recently won a legal battle against the hospital on this very issue.

An arbitrator awarded nearly $400,000 to nurses who work in a pediatric ICU unit at the Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital due to chronic overstaffing, according to the New York State Nurses Association.

"Safe staffing is always a priority and an essential aspect of delivering outstanding patient care," a spokesperson from the hospital said.

The hospital said it has filled vacancies and grown its nursing teams post-pandemic, proactively hiring more than 400 new nurses over the last three years alone.

NewYork-Presbyterian nurses reject mediator's proposal

Last week, NewYork-Presbyterian nurses overwhelmingly voted down a proposal, meaning more than 4,200 nurses are still on strike.

Highlights of the deal include safe-staffing standards, increasing the number of nurses and raising salaries by 12% over the next three years.

Montefiore and Mount Sinai nurses ratify new contract

Nurses from two major hospital systems voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new three-year contract.

According to the union, 87% of nurses at Mount Sinai, 96% at Mount Sinai Morningside and 86% at Montefiore ratified the contract.

"It was a difficult process. It's surreal, it's over 30 days," nurse Roy Permaul said. "It was worth it for our patients. It is worth it to preserve our health care, all our staffing."

The new contract has benefits for nurses, salary raises and safeguards against artificial intelligence.