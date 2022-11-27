First Alert Weather: Red Alert issued for Sunday afternoon as heavy rain, strong winds arrive

What a delightful day we've seen today, with loads of sunshine and mild temperatures. The clear skies will persist into the overnight hours, before clouds begin to increase later in the night ahead of a cold front. Lows around the region will be mostly in the mid to upper 30s, with the city being the warm spot at 43.

Sunday begins dry, but with cloudy skies. Rain begins to envelope the region by 11 a.m., and then fills in as the afternoon progresses. The heaviest of rain looks to occur between the hours of 1-5 p.m., with scattered lighter showers continuing through the evening hours. A rumble of thunder is certainly possible throughout this timeframe as well.

Rainfall totals look to range between .5-1", with some isolated higher totals possible. Winds will begin to ramp up from the late afternoon hours into Sunday night. They will be quite strong at times, with gusts up to 30 mph. The highest gusts look to occur along the coasts of New Jersey and Long Island.

Due to the threat of heavy rain and strong winds coinciding with an anticipated busy day of travel, we have decided to issue a Red Alert.

Despite the rain and wind, it will be another mild day, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunday night will see a continuation of the strong winds, with showers coming to an end. Our low will be 49.