Northern lights might be visible tonight over New York. Map shows which counties have the best chance.

The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, might be visible in parts of New York late Monday night into Tuesday morning, capping off the Labor Day celebrations.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center says the colorful show in the sky could be visible from 18 states and parts of Canada.

Where to see the northern lights tonight in N.Y.

New York City is not expected to have a great view, but people north and west of the city are on the fringe of the "possible" zone.

That includes Dutchess, Orange, Sullivan and Ulster counties in New York, as well as Sussex and Warren counties in New Jersey.

How to get the best view of the northern lights

The best time to try and look for the northern lights will be after 10 p.m. Monday and before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Experts say you should head to an open field or a flat area with a clear view of the horizon.

CLICK HERE for advice on how to take the best photos using night mode on your phone.

Flashback to northern lights over NYC last fall

The Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis are visible over the Tappan Zee or Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Bridge on October 11, 2024 near New York City. Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

The northern lights aren't often seen over the bright city lights, but they put on quite the show last October. New Yorkers captured stunning images of the pink and purple sky over the city skyline.

While that isn't expected to be the case this week, stargazers can mark their calendars for the next supermoon and meteor showers coming up in October.