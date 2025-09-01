Watch CBS News
U.S.

Northern lights might be visible across 18 states tonight

By
Lucia I Suarez Sang
Associate Managing Editor
Lucia Suarez Sang is an associate managing editor at CBSNews.com. Previously, Lucia was the director of digital content at FOX61 News in Connecticut and has previously written for outlets including FoxNews.com, Fox News Latino and the Rutland Herald.
Read Full Bio
Lucia I Suarez Sang

/ CBS News

Nature: Northern Lights above Alaska
Nature: Northern Lights above Alaska 00:49

The northern lights may return to the night sky over Canada and parts of the United States tonight, forecasters said.

An eruption from the sun, known as a coronal mass ejection, occurred over the weekend and is expected to impact the Earth's magnetic field late Monday into early Tuesday, NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said. When it happens, it will set off a colorful display of the Aurora Borealis.

Northern Lights in Napa Valley of California
A view of the Milky Way as Northern Lights were visible at Lake Berryessa in Napa Valley, California, United States on June 3, 2025. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

People in 18 U.S. states could see the green or red glow of the aurora in the sky Monday night.

According to weather forecasters, the upcoming light show is not expected to be as significant as those seen across the sky in 2024, but for some, it will be one of the best opportunities to see the lights since the spring.

What are the northern lights?

Auroras, displays known as the northern and southern lights, are commonly visible near the poles, where charged particles from the sun interact with Earth's atmosphere.

Geomagnetic Storms Bring Northern Lights To Canadian Skies
The Aurora borealis, commonly known as the northern lights, is seen at Cleveland Dam Park in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Andrew Chin / Getty Images

Every 11 years, its poles swap places, causing magnetic twists and tangles along the way. The sun's active spurt is expected to last at least through the end of this year.

In spring 2024, the strongest geomagnetic storm in two decades slammed Earth, producing spectacular light displays across the Northern Hemisphere. Last fall, a powerful solar storm produced dancing lights far from the Arctic Circle.

Where will the auroras be visible tonight?

According to NOAA's Kp index forecast, the geomagnetic storm is expected to peak somewhere between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

tonights-static-viewline-forecast-1.jpg
This map shows where the northern lights may be visible across the northern U.S. on September 1 and September 2. NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center

Based on NOAA's prediction map, the northern lights could be visible in:

  1. Alaska
  2. Montana
  3. North Dakota
  4. Minnesota
  5. Wisconsin
  6. Michigan
  7. Maine
  8. South Dakota
  9. Vermont
  10. New Hampshire
  11. Idaho
  12. Washington
  13. Oregon
  14. New York
  15. Wyoming
  16. Iowa
  17. Nebraska
  18. Illinois

How to see auroras

Consider aurora-watching in a quiet, dark area away from city lights. Experts recommend skygazing from a local or national park. And check the weather forecast because clouds can cover up the spectacle entirely.

Lucia I Suarez Sang

Lucia Suarez Sang is an associate managing editor at CBSNews.com. Previously, Lucia was the director of digital content at FOX61 News in Connecticut and has previously written for outlets including FoxNews.com, Fox News Latino and the Rutland Herald.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue