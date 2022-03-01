Rally outside United Nations calls on NATO to impose no-fly zone over Ukraine

NEW YORK -- As the conflict in Ukraine reaches its sixth day, many across the world are condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin, including a group of protesters who took to the streets Tuesday on Manhattan's East Side.

The rally, called "The No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine," kicked off at around 10 a.m. across the street from the United Nations. Dozens of people crowded the area, calling on NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine so Russia cannot perform airstrikes.

The group joined a growing number of rallies across the world condemning Putin's decision to invade Ukraine. Cars and trucks could be heard honking for blocks, showing support for the cause.

"It's extremely difficult to support Ukraine, because of Russia's threats. So I guess just trying to show as an international community that we support them and we're hoping for their safety," one demonstrator told CBS2's Elijah Westbrook.

Many of the protesters Westbrook spoke with said they want the U.S. to impose stiffer sanctions against Russia and provide Ukraine with as much military support as possible.

"Everyone should be here to send a message to the politicians, because now it's not about only politics. It's about civilians," another demonstrator said.

Dymitry Stasyuk told Westbrook his family is currently hiding in a bomb shelter in Ukraine with limited communication. He said he fears the worst could happen.

"Every day, every night, I'm just watching the news, constantly watching the news," he said. "I'm calling my parents, my friends, my relatives all over Ukraine."

Organizers said they planned to stay outside the U.N. for most of the afternoon and will hold more rallies in the days ahead until the Ukrainian people are "at peace."