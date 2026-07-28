New Jersey braces for another round of strong storms after communities are flooded with rain

New Jersey emergency officials are preparing for another round of storms that could bring more damage across the state.

On Monday night, heavy rain caused major flooding and downed power lines in Bergen County.

Cars were stuck in high water, with drivers needing to be rescued on Route 208 in Hawthorne. The same situation happened in Glen Rock when an SUV was submerged in deep water. Hackensack also looked similar, as commuters were surprised by the downpours and fast-rising waters.

A car was submerged in floodwaters in New Jersey after heavy rain on Monday, July 27, 2026. CBS News New York

"I think this was the worst storm that we've encountered in many, many years," said Hawthorne Mayor John Lane. "We do get rain. We do flood a little bit. But the torrential rains, the way it came down for an hour, half an hour."

Seventeen water rescues were conducted across the borough of Hawthorne. No one was injured, the mayor said.

On Tuesday, Lane said that crews are ready to take on the wet weather set for the afternoon and overnight.

"We're prepared. Our ambulances are prepared, our fire trucks are prepared," he said.

Parts of the state, including Bergen County, are under a flood watch until 8 a.m. Wednesday.