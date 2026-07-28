Flood watch issued for NYC as rain, stormy weather move through the Tri-State

A flood watch has been issued for most of the Tri-State Area, including New York City, as rain and potentially strong storms are set to move through.

The National Weather Service has issued the watch from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days for flash flooding.

There are also dangerous rip currents from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday for beaches south of the city and on Long Island.

CBS News New York

Heavy rain Tuesday afternoon

The morning starts off humid with patchy fog, but conditions will deteriorate in the afternoon with scattered downpours and flash flooding.

Rain could fall at one to three inches per hour, totalling two to five inches or more.

Unlike last week, when all severe hazards were on the table, this Tuesday's greatest hazard from thunderstorms will be torrential downpours that may lead to flash flooding.

CBS News New York

Damaging winds and hail are still possible too, with the greatest chance of those occurring well to the south and west of the city.

CBS News New York

The heavy rain threat continues Wednesday but doesn't look as prolific or widespread.

Temperatures will run below normal, ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s, and it will feel tropical at times.

Weekend weather shaping up

CBS News New York

Things are looking up for the weekend with Friday and Saturday looking dry.