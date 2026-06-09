Mass transit will be put to the test for World Cup host cities across the U.S. Here's how much it will cost.

Over the next few weeks, 11 U.S. cities will host hundreds of thousands of World Cup fans, putting mass transit to the test across the country.

While mass transit won't be cheap in some cities, others are determined to not burden the fans.

MetLife Stadium in New Jersey is home to eight World Cup matches, including the final. With little available parking and no viable walking route, the majority of the more than 82,000 fans at each match will have to rely on mass transit, but that will come at a high price.

After the initial price of $150 for a round-trip ticket caused significant backlash, the transit agency announced it lined up sponsors to cut the price to $98, which is still more than seven times what the trip would normally cost.

"This FIFA train is not a regular service," said New Jersey Transit CEO Kris Kolori. "We have to start it every time there's a special event, and this one is more special and more secure than anything else we've done."

The special service will cost $6 million a match, the agency said, which New Jersey's governor said should be paid by attendees and not taxpayers.

In Massachusetts, the train from Boston to Foxborough's Gillette Stadium will be $80 round trip and an express bus is $95.

Lower-cost transit

But pricing problems aren't an issue in all U.S. World Cup host cities.

In Atlanta, Houston and Seattle, the stadiums are directly linked to rail lines. Regular fares will apply and they're all under $5.

In Philadelphia, the trip is free because of a sponsorship deal.

Shuttle buses in Kansas City will take fans to Arrowhead Stadium for $15.

In Dallas, a fleet of charter buses will help take fans from a rail station to the matches at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

"Part of our FIFA commitment is to showcase our regional rail system to the world," said Michael Morris, the North Texas director of transportation. The ticket to ride is about $4 each way.

"When you're in our particular region, if you're traveling on fan fest days or you're traveling on match days, the fare you pay to get to this particular location is the same fare everyone else pays," Morris said.

Miami officials announced five locations around Miami-Dade and Broward on game days where fans can catch a free shuttle bus.

"This free round-trip shuttle service will be available exclusively to verified ticket holders and will take fans directly into the Miami Stadium, not to a remote parking lot," said Stacy Miller from Miami-Dade Transportation.

In California, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area will each host matches. State leaders announced in March the two regions will receive a combined $18.4 million in transit funding for the World Cup.

The World Cup begins June 11 and ends July 19 with matches in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.