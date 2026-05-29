NJ Transit, Amtrak suspended at Penn Station due to train car fire

A train car fire that erupted early Friday morning has shut down NJ Transit and Amtrak service at Penn Station.

The overnight fire is growing into a major commuter headache for thousands of people trying to get into New York City for work.

Amtrak and NJ Transit are suspended between Penn Station New York and Newark Penn Station. Long Island Rail Road trains are partially restored.

What we know

Emergency crews are at the scene after the FDNY declared a two-alarm fire inside the station. The video showed a chaotic scene with a massive response.

Transportation officials said the fire was reported just after 1:30 a.m. on an Amtrak work train car in one of the Hudson River tunnels. The incident escalated to a second alarm response nearly an hour later.

More than 140 fire and EMS personnel were called to the scene.

Two people are suffering serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital. Three others refused medical attention, according to officials.

The fire is out, but one commuter said it has been a chaotic morning.

"Everything is shut down right now. A lot of people wait for the train. Everything is upside down," said Angelina Flores.

NJ Transit train alternatives

Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken.

Train tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit, private carriers, and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street, New York.

Some LIRR trains being diverted

While service has been restored, some trains will be diverted to Grand Central and Long Island City.

Click here to see the latest delays and cancellations for each branch.

Amtrak suspended until afternoon

Amtrak officials said service to and from New Jersey to New York and points south isn't expected until the afternoon.

Service from northern and eastern locations is also reduced.

"Amtrak apologizes for the inconvenience and is providing rebooking opportunities and refunds while it works to return to scheduled service levels," a statement read.