NJ Transit touts new station and customer care improvements. Here's where to find them.

New customer service improvements are coming to some NJ Transit stations, including Trenton and Newark.

NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri showed CBS News New York interactive kiosks and said Newark Penn Station will get a cleaning every night, which means some shops there will close overnight. There will also be a new "Customer Care Ambassador" pilot program during peak travel periods.

"We changed out all the lights. It's a brighter station. It's hard to tell how dark this place was. We are putting brand new displays. We're now about to unveil customer service ambassadors that will be bearing these orange vests during morning and evening rush hours," Kolluri said.

What about improved on-time performance?

Riders, though, say they want on-time performance.

"You're on the track and it says the train on track 5 or something is 20 minutes late," South Orange resident Ysha Yah Benshmuel said.

So CBS News New York asked Kolluri about it.

"Customers are saying that the most concern that they have are about delays and cancellations we saw in the summer. Is this going to help it? What's going to help that?" CBS News New York's Christine Sloan asked.

"Three things. It's about making sure Amtrak makes the repairs they make on the infrastructure. Two, is to make sure we have reliable equipment. And three is also to make sure customers have actual, correct information," Kolluri said.

NJ Transit trains run on Amtrak lines, and Kolluri says overhauling the system is on Amtrak. His focus, he says, is on getting new rail cars.

"The first batch of 174 will start coming at the end of this year," Kolluri said. "For us, making sure we don't have mechanical problems is a big issue for us. By having brand new multilevel rail cars, we'll make sure we don't have the kind of mechanical problems. That's how you increase on time performance."

Bus improvements also on tap

NJ Transit has already received several hundred modern buses that are lower to the ground for wheelchair accessibility and have USB charging outlets, Kolluri said. The new buses hold about 104 riders. The old ones maxed out at 70 riders.

Kolluri said the initiative will cost NJ Transit about $2 million per year. Gov. Phil Murphy is also promising separate funding for an extra 1,000 buses and 250 rail cars.

"But if Congress and the Trump administration for some reason say we're not going to that anymore, then we have to stop," Kolluri said. "We know that President Trump knows how important infrastructure is to this nation's economy."

Asked about unsheltered people taking refuge at Newark Penn Station, officials said they'll be treated with respect but that increased overnight policing will keep everyone secure.

Officials say during the overnight hours, some station doors will be closed, but service will not be interrupted.