Another busy day on the roads as holiday travelers make their way home around Tri-State Area

Last of the holiday travelers head back home

NEWARK, N.J. -- Travelers are still making their way back home after the busy Thanksgiving rush.

Monday will bring a mix of holiday travelers and commuters on the roads, and airports are expected to see the remaining passengers.

Experts say the best time to hit the road is before 8 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

Busy weekend at the airport

Sunday marked the busiest of the Thanksgiving travel period, with the Transportation Security Administration screening more than three million people.

According to AAA, 80 million people were expected to travel for the holiday. Among them, nearly six million were taking domestic flights -- a 2% jump from last year.

Airport staffing and the weather last week caused delays across the Tri-State Area, but flyers seemed to be in good spirits.

"It was not terrible, it's actually the best in the past three years," traveler Saema Tahir said.

"No issues, no problems, I'm shocked. I was like, really? Because I was sort of preparing myself mentally for it," said traveler Ed Martin.

Meanwhile, snow blanketed parts of western New York, impacting travelers headed in that direction. Some places near Buffalo saw more than 3 feet of snow.

CBS News New York's First Alert Weather team is now tracking our next chance of snow in the city late Wednesday into Thursday.