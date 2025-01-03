Man found with 3 handguns, 2 rifles in custody after New Jersey Transit Police find guns at Newark Penn Station

A man is in custody after New Jersey Transit Police discovered multiple guns linked to an unattended bag at Newark Penn Station on Friday afternoon, police say.

According to Transit Police, officers were alerted of an unattended bag, which contained a handgun and a loaded rifle.

Police say during their investigation they determined the bag was connected to an individual who purchased a ticket to an Amtrak train headed to Virginia.

The train was stopped in Trenton, where the suspect was taken into custody after resisting arrest. Upon further investigation, police found the man had three handguns and two rifles in his possession.

A K9 unit swept and cleared the Amtrak train. Train traffic was temporarily stopped in Trenton during the investigation but has since resumed.