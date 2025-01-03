Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found with 3 handguns, 2 rifles in custody after New Jersey Transit Police find guns at Newark Penn Station

By Frederick Sinclair

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A man is in custody after New Jersey Transit Police discovered multiple guns linked to an unattended bag at Newark Penn Station on Friday afternoon, police say.

According to Transit Police, officers were alerted of an unattended bag, which contained a handgun and a loaded rifle.

Police say during their investigation they determined the bag was connected to an individual who purchased a ticket to an Amtrak train headed to Virginia.

The train was stopped in Trenton, where the suspect was taken into custody after resisting arrest. Upon further investigation, police found the man had three handguns and two rifles in his possession. 

A K9 unit swept and cleared the Amtrak train. Train traffic was temporarily stopped in Trenton during the investigation but has since resumed.

Frederick Sinclair

Frederick Sinclair has been with CBS Philadelphia since 2019 and has been a Digital Content Producer for the CBS News Philadelphia stream since 2021.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.