NJ Transit service changes coming amid final phase of Portal Bridge North construction

Temporary service changes will affect NJ Transit rides as construction on the new Portal North Bridge wraps up.

Amtrak and NJ Transit crews will start moving the final track from the 116-year-old bridge to the new one over the Hackensack River starting Friday.

Service changes will affect all NJ Transit lines except the Atlantic City Line, starting Sunday.

The work is expected to be completed by Nov. 14, with the regular NJ Transit schedule resuming Nov. 15, when the new Portal North Bridge is expected to finally be fully up and running.

The cutover work involves transferring active rail traffic from one to another. This includes deactivating infrastructure, reconfiguring new tracks, integrating new signals and communication systems and testing systems.

During the cutover, trains will only be able to operate on a single track between Newark and Secaucus. This will result in fewer trains operating into Penn Station New York on weekdays, according to transportation officials.

There will be no Midtown Direct service into Penn Station New York on weekdays on the Morristown Line, Gladstone Branch and the Montclair-Boonton Line. Those riders will be diverted to Hoboken.

NJ Transit officials advise commuters to work from home if possible. They also recommend checking schedules and allowing for extra time. Planning a trip before 7 a.m., after 9 a.m., before 4 p.m. or after 7 p.m. on weekdays is advised.

Rail tickets will be cross-honored with PATH tickets between Hoboken and 33rd Street stations and the New York Waterway Ferry between Hoboken and Midtown and West 29th Street Pier 79.

Tickets will also be cross-honored on NJ Transit buses.