First look at NJ Transit's new multi-level trains shows high-tech upgrades

NJ Transit riders are in for some high-tech changes as new trains and buses will roll out soon.

The New Jersey agency's announcement Monday should be good news for commuters, who remain fed up with delays and are bracing for another brutal summer on the rails.

NJ Transit has ordered 374 new multi-level railcars and nearly 1,400 new buses to roll out between now and 2031, part of a more than $3 billion investment to modernize one of the oldest fleets in the nation.

More seats, faster speeds, NJ Transit says

NJ Transit President Kris Kolluri gave CBS News New York the first look at one of the brand new Multilevel III rail cars.

NJ Transit is testing new Multilevel III train cars. CBS News New York

The new multi-level trains are expected to be much more reliable, as they'll be replacing cars that were built five decades ago, NJ Transit said.

"I think we are fully aware that you can't run a reliable system with rail cars made in the 1970s and 80s," Kolluri said.

Riders will notice additional seating capacity, better accessibility and faster speeds. The agency said they can reach up to 110 mph. They also have USB charging ports and new onboard information screens.

"We are seeing now some fantastic new trains, which are going to stop some of the delays, make sure that we don't have the operational problems that we've had," Gov. Mikie Sherrill said.

NJ Transit President Kris Kolluri gives a tour of a Multilevel III train car. CBS News New York

Testing already underway

Two railcars are currently in the testing phase and are set to join the fleet by late summer and early fall. Forty new train cars should be in service by the end of 2026.

New 40-foot buses will feature USB charging ports, brighter LED lighting inside and "a low-floor design with ramps for faster, easier boarding," NJ Transit said.

NJ Transit will roll out the new buses by 2031. CBS News New York

They also have improved intercoms to make announcements easier to hear, blind-spot cameras to assist drivers and a warning system that alerts pedestrians when buses are turning.