NJ TRANSIT adding trains on Morris and Essex Line, Gladstone Branch

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. -- After more than a week of disruptions, NJ TRANSIT says it's adding trains.

Starting Thursday, additional trains will be provided on the Morris and Essex line and Gladstone Branch.

Both will still be providing modified weekday service.

On the Gladstone Branch, service will resume to Penn Station New York and Hoboken.

Crews are still making repairs in the Maplewood area after strong winds took down a large tree and overhead wires on March 7.

For more details, click here.