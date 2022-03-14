Watch CBS News

Service disruptions continue on NJ TRANSIT

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NJ Transit experiencing more service disruptions 00:28

TRENTON, N.J. - There are new problems for NJ TRANSIT, which has already been experiencing a week of weather-related delays on one of its rail lines

The transit system says the Morris and Essex line with continue to operate with limited service between South Orange and Penn Station New York and Hoboken. 

The Gladstone Branch is suspended. 

NJ TRANSIT says a downed tree this past weekend caused damage to overhead wires in Maplewood. 

Crews have been working on repairs since a tree fell during last Monday's storm. 




The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 14, 2022 / 2:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

