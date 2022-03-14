Service disruptions continue on NJ TRANSIT

TRENTON, N.J. - There are new problems for NJ TRANSIT, which has already been experiencing a week of weather-related delays on one of its rail lines.

The transit system says the Morris and Essex line with continue to operate with limited service between South Orange and Penn Station New York and Hoboken.

The Gladstone Branch is suspended.

NJ TRANSIT says a downed tree this past weekend caused damage to overhead wires in Maplewood.

Crews have been working on repairs since a tree fell during last Monday's storm.