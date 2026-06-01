NJ Transit commuters face delays again Monday after Friday's fire in Hudson River Tunnel

Monday brought another challenging morning commute for NJ Transit riders.

It's a result of Friday's fire in one of the Hudson River Tunnels. A train car fire left five people injured and damaged overhead wires and other infrastructure, officials said.

Repairs were still being made Monday morning, which meant 30 minute NJ Transit delays in and out of New York City's Penn Station. Delays had initially been up to 60 minutes.

Midtown Direct service was diverted to Hoboken. NJ Transit rail tickets were being cross honored by buses and at PATH stations at Hoboken, Newark Penn Station, and 33rd Street in New York City.

Click here to get the latest information on NJ Transit delays.

Fire caused "significant damage"

The train car fire broke out at around 1:30 a.m. Friday on an Amtrak work train. More than 140 emergency responders were brought in to help resolve the incident.

A train car fire broke out on an NJ Transit train that suspended service at Penn Station Friday morning. @grep_now via X

An Amtrak official said the fire caused "significant damage."

An "unacceptable situation"

In the wake of the fire, various officials took aim at Amtrak, calling it an "unacceptable situation."

"This is the third time in a row in a matter of a couple of weeks that we have knocked out Penn Station," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said Friday. With all the high-profile events taking place in and around New York City this summer, including the World Cup and NBA Finals, "this cannot keep going on," he added.

"Riders deserve better than a summer of delays and excuses," Gov. Kathy Hochul posted on social media.

"Our infrastructure is safe," an Amtrak official said after the fire Friday.