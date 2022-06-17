Watch CBS News
NJ Transit cancels several trains for morning commute due to "engineer availability"

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- It's another frustrating morning commute for NJ Transit riders. 

The agency says dozens of trains have been canceled due to "engineer availability."

The cancelations are impacting the Main-Bergen County, Montclair-Boonton, Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines. 

First published on June 17, 2022 / 8:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

