NJ Transit cancels several trains for morning commute due to "engineer availability"
NEW YORK -- It's another frustrating morning commute for NJ Transit riders.
The agency says dozens of trains have been canceled due to "engineer availability."
The cancelations are impacting the Main-Bergen County, Montclair-Boonton, Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines.
